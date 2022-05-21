How to Adopt an Animal in House Flipper: Pets DLC

To unlock the ability to adopt animals in House Flipper: Pets DLC, players need to first complete the initial job on the player’s laptop.

Pets are the latest DLC for the expansive home renovation simulator House Flipper, featuring a wide variety of animals that the player can adopt and care for as their own. These animals include dogs, cats, rabbits, parrots, guinea pigs, and even lizards. Naturally, the dogs and cats offer the most breed variation compared to the rest of the animal roster. Needless to say, this newest expansion for House Flipper is perfect for those looking for a furry, feathery, or scaly companion to join them on their journey of renovating the homes of the world.

Keep in mind that Pets is a paid DLC for House Flipper, meaning that it must be purchased on the digital storefront of one’s corresponding platform. Once the player adds the Pets DLC to their account, they launch the game to get started. First, head over to the laptop in the player home and notice the new tab that reads, “Complete 1st Pets DLC Job.” This tab serves as the button for accessing Morgan’s Pet Care, a new in-game shop where players can choose to adopt their preferred animals in House Flipper. However, as the initial message says, the protagonist must complete the DLC’s first mission in House Flipper.

To get started with House Flipper: Pets DLC, select the “Map of Jobs” tab on the player’s in-game desktop. A map should be available called “House Flipper Pets,” similar to the “HGTV” and “Luxury Flipper” Maps. An overhead view of a neighborhood will then appear, and fans can choose the first house beside the train tracks to start the DLC’s first quest, “Stowaway Tenant.”

Adopting Animals In House Flipper Pets DLC





“Stowaway Tenant” will function like any typical renovation job in House Flipper, tasking the player with cleaning up and revamping the interior of the client’s home. Yet, this home features new types of trash items, including animal waste matter and muddy paw tracks. Follow the paw trail to the second floor to find a cluttered mess with an oddly placed box near the back-right corner of the room. Interacting with this box will reveal a puppy inside. This puppy will be the first animal unlocked in House Flipper that the player can adopt and take back to their home once the job has been completed. The dog’s breed is randomized, which means that it will vary from player to player.





After completing “Stowaway Tenant,” House Flipper fans can now use Morgan’s Pet Care on their laptop. Furthermore, they can customize their pets’ indoor or outdoor enclosures by choosing the “Pets” category via the home furniture tab in the shop.

House Flipper is available on Nintendo Switch, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

