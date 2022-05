Jacob Holm-Lupo (White Willow/Donner) has unveiled his latest musical project, a jazz prog quartet called Solstein, who have signed to Norway’s Is t Jazz? label (home to the excellent Soft Ffog) and who will release their debut album, The Skerry, later this year.

Alongside Holm-Lupo, Solstein feature drummer Keith Carlock, who also worked on Donner‘s Hesitant Light album, guitarist Stian Larsen and keyboard player Brynjar Dambo, who has also worked with both White Willow and Donner.