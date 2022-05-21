Jennings, Alvisi reach division finals at CMR Courts

Singles players Ruby Jennings and Luca Alvisi of C.M. Russell High School have advanced to their respective championship matches of the Northern AA Divisional Tennis Tournament, which is continuing at the CMR Tennis Courts.

Jennings, the Rustlers’ No. 1 girls singles player, scored a 6-2, 6-0 win over teammate Grace Kauffman in Saturday morning’s semifinal, and will meet Alexis Kersten of Kalispell Flathead.

Kersten handed the Rustlers’ Lia Stuelpner her first loss of the season, a 6-2, 6-0 decision. Stuelpner will face Dakota Gibson of Great Falls High in the consolation semifinals, while Kauffman will meet Kiera Richards of CMR in the other semifinal.

Alvisi will meet Harrison Sanders of Kalispell Glacier in the finals, after CMR’s foreign exchange student from Germany downed Will Kudbach of Glacier 6-2, 6-1. Meanwhile, Sanders needed three sets to elude the Rustlers’ Carson Rich 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Sanders is the only player in Montana to defeat Alvisi, taking a three-set match two weeks ago in Kalispell.

In boys’ doubles, the CMR duo of Carter Corn and Josh Stimac have made it to the finals after knocking off teammate Noah Stimac and Brady Pike 6-2, 6-2. They’re waiting to find out who their opponent is.

The CMR girls have made the team trophy race a runaway, leading Glacier 30-16. Flathead is third with 14, and Great Falls High fourth with 10.

The boys’ race is much closer, with the Rustlers holding a narrow one-point advantage over the Wolkpack, 30-29. The Bison are third with seven points, and Flathead fourth with five.

The tournament concludes this afternoon.