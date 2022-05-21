Justin Long Made A Rare Comment About His Relationship With Kate Bosworth And Why He’s Kept It Private

“I’ve never had anything like this before.”
It’s true! The couple has been seeing each other since working on an as-yet-unnamed film project last year, but they’ve mostly kept quiet about being together — until now.
On a recent episode of Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea… podcast, the comedian got Justin to finally open up about being with Kate.
During a conversation about love, Chelsea asked Justin, “Am I allowed to say her name?” regarding Kate being his partner.
After assenting to talk about his relationship with Kate, Justin explained why he’s been private when it comes to directly talking about the subject.
“There’s something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred,” he said.
“I’ve never had anything like this before; I’ve never experienced this. So it’s something I want to protect and keep, you know?”
This may be the first time Justin’s spoken about his relationship with Kate directly, but it’s not the first time he’s talked about being in the relationship itself. Confused? I’ll explain.
Late last year, he confirmed his relationship status in an episode of his own podcast Life Is Short With Justin Long (get it?) — but he didn’t name Kate specifically.
He also shared his feelings about being in a relationship with Kate on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files.
“I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself,” he said about where he was at when meeting Kate. “I didn’t know it at the time, but I was ready for the one.”
Kate herself hasn’t said anything publicly about their relationship as of yet — but! She did praise Justin in an Instagram post last May, with photos featuring the two of them.
