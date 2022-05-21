Kartik Aaryan spills the beans on his relationship with Sara Ali Khan: Not everything is promotional

Kartik Aaryan has been in news for numerous reasons. First off, his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has taken a very good start at the box office and is expected to end the dry spell for Bollywood films at the box office. The strong opening of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is not just an immunity booster for the ailing Bollywood industry but also proves that the paying audience is very willing to pay up for content that is worth their time and money. Apart from the buzz around his movie, Kartik Aaryan is also in talks for a statement on Sara Ali Khan and his relationship while promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with co-star Kiara Advani.

Kartik Aaryan on whether his relationship with Sara Ali Khan was a promotional gimmick

In an interview with Navbharat Times while promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan was asked to spill beans on his linkup with Love Aaj Kal co-actress Sara Ali Khan and whether it was a gimmick to promote their film. To this, Kartik Aaryan gave a very level-headed answer saying that there was nothing promotional. He continued by saying that they are humans as well and not everything is promotional. He concluded by saying that that was all he had to speak about this topic.

While shooting for Love Aaj Kal, it was reported that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan had developed feelings for each other and were also dating. However, neither of the two commented on it back then and it is only now that the air around it is cleared. Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were seen having a cordial conversation with one another, which brought this matter to light again. Netizens expressed their happiness on the same, some even wishing for them to give their relationship a second chance.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movie

Kartik Aaryan, who is running high on the initial success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, has a packed slate of movie releases with Freddy, Captain India, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Shehzada, all up for release in the next couple of years. Sara Ali Khan is also busy with Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal. We wish them all the very best for their future projects.

