Kate beats Queen and Meghan as ‘most Instagrammable royal woman’ – ‘huge global influence’

Kate Middleton has been declared the most popular member of the Royal Family on Instagram according to a new study. This new study looked at the most popular members of the family, according to the volume of Instagram hashtags they’ve been referenced in. Online casino Slingo found that the Duchess of Cambridge came in first place with 1.5 million tags, putting her ahead of the Queen and Meghan Markle.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry proved to be more popular than his brother and future King, Prince William.
The researchers looked at the number of times the names of royals have been used in hashtags on the photo-sharing platform.
This determined who was being referenced the most by users.
The results showed the Duchess was the clear frontrunner with nearly 1.5 million tags.
READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Harry ‘shot themselves in foot’ with Kate & William
An expert from Slingo told Express.co.uk: “Kate Middleton is famous for her signature silky brown mane and simple yet chic style.
“But she is also the most Instagrammable royal woman ever, fetching 1.5 million hashtags by herself.
“Prince William and Kate Middleton also reveal their huge global influence through their position.
“The duo future King and Queen Consort of England have done an incredible job of revitalising and repopularising the Crown in people’s eyes.
DON’T MISS:
Her name has been used in tags a whopping 915,000 times.
William and Kate’s three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte placed in the middle of the list. All three were placed ahead of their late great-grandfather Prince Philip.
Coming toward the end of the list are lower-key royals such as Zara Tindall and her brother Peter Phillip.
Also, their cousins Beatrice and Eugenie came in 12th and 15th place, respectively.
The Queen’s youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise came in last place with just 8,147 tags.
Full list
Kate Middleton – 1,460,653 tags
The Queen – 1,343,689 tags
Meghan Markle – 1,283,414 tags
Prince Harry – 1,213,121 tags
Prince William – 950,781 tags
Princess Diana – 915,295 tags
Prince George – 727,463 tags
Princess Charlotte – 567,789 tags
Prince Charles – 365,785 tags
Prince Louis – 330,469 tags
Prince Philip – 201,690 tags
Princess Beatrice – 65,380 tags
Zara Tindall – 22,387 tags
Peter Phillips – 14,525 tags
Princess Eugenie – 13,726 tags
Lady Louise – 8,147 tags
Source link