Kate beats Queen and Meghan as ‘most Instagrammable royal woman’ – ‘huge global influence’

Kate Middleton has been declared the most popular member of the Royal Family on Instagram according to a new study. This new study looked at the most popular members of the family, according to the volume of Instagram hashtags they’ve been referenced in. Online casino Slingo found that the Duchess of Cambridge came in first place with 1.5 million tags, putting her ahead of the Queen and Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry proved to be more popular than his brother and future King, Prince William.

The researchers looked at the number of times the names of royals have been used in hashtags on the photo-sharing platform.

This determined who was being referenced the most by users.

The results showed the Duchess was the clear frontrunner with nearly 1.5 million tags.

