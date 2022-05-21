Knights capture SCC title

NORWAY — The Norway varsity baseball team swept visiting Bark River-Harris on Wednesday and clinched the Skyline Central Conference title in the process.

First, the Knights scored six times in the first two innings of the opener en route to a 6-2 win. In the second game, Norway scored three runs in the first inning and eventually held off the Broncos 7-5.

“We were able to get out to a really fast start which ended up being enough,” Norway coach Tony Adams said. “We were focused and continue to hit well. Our pitchers competed throughout against a Bark River team that never quit.”

Ian Popp went 3 for 3, including a double, and drove in 2 runs to lead Norway’s 10-hit attack. Landon Amundson finished 2 for 3 and two runs driven in as well.

Alex Ortman pitched 4 innings to earn the victory. He allowed 4 hits, 1 earned run while fanning 8.

In the second game, Chase Carlson, Blake Dishaw and Ortman all finished 2 for 3 with 1 RBI.

Cole Baij and Popp split the pitching duties, allowing five hits combined while striking out 11. Baij got the win with 3 innings of work.

“We accomplished one of our goals by winning the Skyline Conference Championship,” Adams said. “Proud of our kids and their effort. We will now focus on the next goal.”