Leaker claims Treyarch might not get a two-year life cycle for COD 2024

Following publisher Activision Blizzard’s announcement that it will not release a mainstream Call of Duty title in 2023, leakers have claimed that developer Treyarch hasn’t been told whether it will also get a two-year life cycle for its upcoming Call of Duty title scheduled for release in 2024.

The release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just on the horizon, according to reports, and will be the first Call of Duty title to stand for two years. While the game hasn’t been officially revealed as of yet, that’s likely coming at the Summer Games Fest on June 8.

After that, Call of Duty fans will get a break from annual releases, with the next mainline game coming in 2024. Treyarch is reportedly working on this title. However, leakers have claimed that Treyarch has not been told whether or not the 2024 game will also get two years in the spotlight or if this announcement was a one-time move for Activision Blizzard.

While Treyarch still has until 2024 to fully develop their game, it’s interesting that Activision isn’t sold on the two-year life cycle strategy as of yet. Insider @TheGhostOfHope on Twitter spilled the beans about this news. They claim that Treyarch, who last developed Black Ops Cold War in 2020, is still awaiting an answer about how their next game will operate post-launch.

EXCLUSIVE: Treyarch has not formally been told yet whether or not they will be getting a 2 year lifecycle for ‘COD2024’ like Infinity Wards ‘Modern Warfare II’. pic.twitter.com/X9i9a0pDUZ — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) May 18, 2022

If this news is accurate, then it would appear Activision is waiting to see how the community responds to a two-year life cycle. The publishers might consider a two-year life cycle for all future games if the community receives Modern Warfare 2 positively. Of course, the reverse is also true, where Activision might go back on the idea if the reception is negative.

There are no current leaks regarding Treyarch’s title for 2024. Some reports have surfaced saying that the title will take place in the near-future, similar to how Black Ops 2’s setting worked. Reports also claimed that the game is like a mixture between Black Ops 1 and 2 in terms of gameplay. However, those rumors haven’t been widely corroborated.