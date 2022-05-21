Mick Jagger: ‘I miss Charlie Watts as a player and a friend’

Mick Jagger is sitting on a sofa wearing a pale grey fleece and talking about Charlie Watts. The drummer first played with the Rolling Stones in early 1963, after they had tried six months with a different man. Watts was at every gig they played until he died last August, aged 80. One month later the band were back on stage in the US, in St Louis, and the set list hit the same beats as it did the last time Watts played. Rock through Start Me Up, roll into Paint It Black, end with (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction. Except Watts was not there. And Jagger missed him.

“I don’t really expect him to be there any more if I turn