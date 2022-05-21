Milford assisted living community honored for excellence

MILFORD — Carriage Green at Milford, a Benchmark Senior Living Community, was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the country’s best senior living communities.

“Being selected is significant because Carriage Green’s selection was based solely upon a survey of Carriage Green residents and their families,” said Doris Quagliani, Carriage Green executive director. “Further, Carriage Green was the only assisted living community and the memory care provider in Milford to receive this award.”

Quagliani said they constantly strive for excellence in all they do, whether it’s connecting with residents, their passions or providing meals.





“Carriage Green is truly an extraordinary community committed to supporting one another, and we are thrilled to now be among an elite group in Connecticut,” she said.

Carriage Green at Milford offers both traditional senior assisted living and specialized assisted living with memory care for those who would benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities.

“It’s important that family members do their homework before choosing an assisted living community for a loved one,” said Quagliani. “Surveys like U.S. News and World Report can provide excellent data to help them make informed decisions.”

One of the ways the seniors are assisted is with Carriage Green’s Mind and Memory care program. It offers living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The program started 25 years ago and was introduced to Carriage Green at Milford in 2005.

“In Connecticut, there are more than 80,000 people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, and there are more than 160,000 family caregivers and friends caring for them,” said Quagliani. “According to a recent report, the number of cases is expected to increase by 13 percent over the next three years.”