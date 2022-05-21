Milford assisted living community honored for excellence

MILFORD — Carriage Green at Milford, a Benchmark Senior Living Community, was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the country’s best senior living communities.
“Being selected is significant because Carriage Green’s selection was based solely upon a survey of Carriage Green residents and their families,” said Doris Quagliani, Carriage Green executive director. “Further, Carriage Green was the only assisted living community and the memory care provider in Milford to receive this award.”
