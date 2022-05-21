Monkeypox: Professor highlights the ‘visible’ symptoms to spot as UK cases double

Yesterday another 11 cases of monkeypox were confirmed in the UK. That brings the total number of cases confirmed to 20. In his official update, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said “most cases” of the viral infection are mild. Nonetheless, it’s important to watch out for the signs and take suitable action if you spot them.

As the Professor noted, coming out of a pandemic, there is a better collective understanding of viruses and the epidemiology of viruses. This has led to increasing headlines about the spread of pathogens.

“I don’t think people should be alarmed.”

In describing the symptoms, the professor struck a reassuring tone.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Professor Linda Bauld listed the “visual” symptoms to spot.

But monkeypox is “fundamentally different” to Covid, she said, because it presents quite differently to SARS‑CoV‑2, which is often asymptomatic, the prof pointed out.

“Although symptoms take longer to develop, people often get these pustules,” she said.

A pustule is a bulging patch of skin that’s full of a yellowish fluid called pus.

“It may start with a fever and then a rash so it’s much more visible,” said Prof Bauld.