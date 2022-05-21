Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On May 21, 2022

The weekend is here and, with it, comes plenty of downtime for those who’ve been hard at work during the week. Those looking to take in some TV and movie content need do nothing more than head to Netflix to check out its trending lists. As of late, the lists have been dominated by the likes of Senior Year and The Lincoln Lawyer, which are both newer offerings on the platform. Though there are some new additions that are making a bit of noise at the moment as well. So what’s booming this weekend, you might wonder? Well, let’s take a look:
Top Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – May 21, 2022
Rebel Wilson’s Stephanie Conway was the queen bee of her high school in Senior Year, and the film itself is still proving itself to be popular as well. The new comedy, which features a Britney Spears-infused sequence, is maintaining its top spot on the trending list. It’s followed by new rom-com A Perfect Pairing, which is holding onto its second-place spot. In third place is a new movie that’s just joined the list: Jackass 4.5, which director Jeff Tremaine previously told CinemaBlend was on the way. It’s understandable given just how fun the fun and wild nature of the theatrical cut, which already featured a wild bull stunt involving Johnny Knoxville. The comedy effectively knocked chilling documentary Our Father to the fourth spot, with Borrego getting moved from fourth to fifth as a result.