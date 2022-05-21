Our House Tavern Museum celebrates anniversary – Gallipolis Daily Tribune

GALLIPOLIS — Our House Tavern Museum will be celebrating their 203rd Anniversary on Saturday, May 28, with a full schedule planned from 2-4 p.m. Not only will the tavern be highlighted, other aspects of Gallia County history will be included in the celebration.

Ohio History Connection describes this well preserved establishment, now a museum, as, “Henry Cushing’s Ohio River tavern, called “Our House,” and states the tavern was the center of the community’s social life for many years. On Independence Day 1820, the citizens of Gallipolis, after conducting appropriate ceremonies at the courthouse, paraded to Cushing’s tavern with a military escort in full regalia. On Sunday, May 22, 1825, prominent citizens of Gallipolis entertained General Lafayette at Our House during his triumphant tour of America, an event that lingers in local memory so vividly that it is customarily marked with an annual commemoration.”

The museum has recently added new displays that include stories associated with the items, such as one honoring Major Henry Norman, a saddle with an interesting history, and a period table setting in the dinning room.

Museum Director Beverly Jeffers encouraged visitors to come see the new additions. She said sometimes people are reluctant to revisit the tavern, assuming they have seen everything the museum has to offer.

“But that just isn’t the case,” Jeffers said. “We are constantly adding new exhibits and activities and want to encourage visitors to come often.”

She said Saturday would be a good opportunity to see just what the museum has to offer.

In the ballroom, guests will find a WWII memorial display, a John Gee Museum spokesperson presenting an exhibit featuring Major Henry Norman, and descendants of the French 500 informational notebooks available for public research.

Patricia Flora will be in the Ladies Withdraw Room with a spinning wheel demonstration, “Turning Wool into Yarn.”

The Gallia County Genealogy Society will set up in the Dining Room and be available to answer questions and explain to visitors the resources they can provide to those researching their family history. They will also have books about Gallipolis for purchase.

“Ole Clocks and Sewing Machines and How they Work” will be presented by Leo Parks in the first floor hallway.

And in the Courtyard, musical guests Robert and Kendra Ward Bence will be preforming live dulcimer music along with Civil War re-enactment hosted by Gene Huffman.

She said now that the museum has reopened after being closed due to COVID-19, they are planning activities throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

“We are looking forward to our anniversary celebration,” Jeffers said. “It gives us a chance to highlight the museum. We welcome everyone to join us.”

Our House Tavern is locally managed by The Friends of Our House Committee. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit them on Facebook, call 740-446-0586, or email to [email protected]

