Putin humiliated as he unleashes missile hell on Odesa only to destroy beach toilet





The Black Sea port plays a vital role in Ukraine’s overall economy and is currently under a Russian naval blockade. The city is a key strategic target for the Russians and has been subjected to heavy bombardment. However, Russian commanders appeared to get their targets confused, after wiping out a beach toilet in the city instead.

The destruction of the public bathroom was confirmed in a statement issued by Ukraine’s southern operational command. They said: “Another missile strike with the use of aircraft was inflicted on the Odesa region. “With air-based missiles, the enemy significantly ‘damaged the air’ in the southern Odesa region. “The beach toilet was destroyed. Apart from the hopelessly lost conscience and reputation of the aggressor, there were no other losses.” Social media users were quick to express their thoughts on the incident, and could not resist mocking the Russian army. Mykola Vorobiov, a Ukrainian military journalist, tweeted: “Russian ballistic missile worth $ 5 million just hit a public toilet on the beach in Odessa.

“Do you know any other better military investment?” While a second wrote: “This successful attack will surely break the backbone of the 35th Ukrainian Odessa Public Toilet Battalion, the lynchpin of the Ukrainian coastal defence.” A third said: “If rural Russia doesn’t have toilets, the Russian soldiers should be stealing toilets instead of washing machines. “At least they’d have something to sit on.” Odesa is the largest and only deep-water port in Ukraine and plays a vital strategic role in the country’s overall economy. READ MORE: Putin on the brink as illness leaves Kremlin in growing ‘disarray’

Roughly 70 per cent of Ukraine's total imports and exports are carried out by sea, with 65 per cent being made through Odesa's port. Odesa is also one of the most important departure points for Ukrainian cereals to international markets, which provides Ukraine with substantial revenues. In 2021, Ukraine was the fourth largest grain exporter in the world. Currently the Russians have enforced a naval blockade of all of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which is preventing Kyiv from exporting its grain to the rest of the world. The blockade has been heavily criticised by Western countries, with the US accusing Putin of weaponising food. On Thursday, the US Secretary of State demanded Moscow lift its blockade of Odesa and other Ukrainian Black Sea ports, so as to enable the flow of food and fertiliser around the world.

Anthony Blinken told a meting of the UN Security Council: “The Russian government seems to think that using food as a weapon will help accomplish what its invasion has not – to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people. “The food supply for millions of Ukrainians and millions more around the world has quite literally been held hostage by the Russian military.” Russia, for its part, said it would refuse to continue food supplies unless the West rescinded its sanctions against the country. Dmitry Medvedev, a former President, said Russia would consider allowing food exports to flow again on the condition that Moscow got “assistance from trading partners, including on international platforms”. He added: “Otherwise, there’s no logic: on the one hand, insane sanctions are being imposed against us, on the other hand, they are demanding food supplies. “Things don’t work like that, we’re not idiots.”