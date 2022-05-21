Quaker Valley tennis falls in state semifinals | Trib HSSN

By:



Saturday, May 21, 2022 | 9:43 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Will Sirianni plays against South Park during the 2021 WPIAL Class 2A doubles tournament.

WPIAL champion Quaker Valley saw its bid for a PIAA Class 2A team tennis title end in the state semifinals Saturday in Hershey.

The Quakers lost to eventual state champ Masterman, 3-2.

For Quaker Valley, Will Sirianni defeated Daniel Li, 6-4, 6-0, at No. 2 singles and Henry Veeck and Justin Hajduklewicz beat Jonnah Berger and Gabriel Crothall, 6-3, 6-3, at No. 1 doubles.

The pivotal match was at No. 2 doubles, where Masterman’s Emil Jermann and Owen Erdman edged out Quaker Valley’s Michael Lipton and Chase Merkel in a three-set battle, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1.

Masterman also won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles. Ajay Steth topped Quaker Valley’s Mike Sirianni, 6-4, 6-2, and Kevin McHale beat QV’s Devin Carter, 6-2, 6-0.

Masterman went on to defeat Lancaster Country Day, 3-2, in the finals.

In Class 3A, Lower Merion beat Conestoga, 3-1, in the championship match.

Tags: Quaker Valley