Rare CUP cancer with no known origin or treatment plan killed my mom

Most bobbleheads go up and down. Sitting on the dashboard, they nod along with the music you’re playing as your car hums along. They’re happy little things.

My own head goes the other direction. As cancer ruthlessly dragged down my mother this spring – less than two months between diagnosis to death – I often found my chin moving methodically from left shoulder to right, eyes bleary and cast down at the floor next to my mother’s bedside, a physical manifestation of my disbelief.