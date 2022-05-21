Some BT and Sky broadband users get ultimate upgrade, are you one of the lucky ones?

If your broadband speeds are slowing you down there could be good news on the horizon. Openreach, which supplies broadband infrastructure to firms such as BT, Sky and TalkTalk, has just announced its next big fibre upgrade with more places across the UK getting a significant speed boost.

The BT-owned firm says it will be delivering the very latest gigabit-capable Full Fibre broadband to another 56 locations with areas such as Aylesford, Bishop Stortford, Cambridge, Dartford, High Wycombe, Hartlepool, Peterborough and Stockton all getting this boost.

The upgrade will mean over seven million homes will soon have access to an ultrafast connection which allows a blockbuster HD movie to be downloaded in under 40 seconds or massive PS5 games to arrive on consoles in just 7 minutes. As a comparison, the same game would take almost two hours to download via a standard 70Mbps line.

The rollout of the new Full Fibre network will continue between now and 2026 – with a full list of locations and timescales being updated regularly on the Openreach website.

