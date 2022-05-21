Some BT and Sky broadband users get ultimate upgrade, are you one of the lucky ones?

If your broadband speeds are slowing you down there could be good news on the horizon. Openreach, which supplies broadband infrastructure to firms such as BT, Sky and TalkTalk, has just announced its next big fibre upgrade with more places across the UK getting a significant speed boost.
The BT-owned firm says it will be delivering the very latest gigabit-capable Full Fibre broadband to another 56 locations with areas such as Aylesford, Bishop Stortford, Cambridge, Dartford, High Wycombe, Hartlepool, Peterborough and Stockton all getting this boost.
The upgrade will mean over seven million homes will soon have access to an ultrafast connection which allows a blockbuster HD movie to be downloaded in under 40 seconds or massive PS5 games to arrive on consoles in just 7 minutes. As a comparison, the same game would take almost two hours to download via a standard 70Mbps line.
The rollout of the new Full Fibre network will continue between now and 2026 – with a full list of locations and timescales being updated regularly on the Openreach website.
Here are all the new places that are being treated to the latest speed boost.
Birtley • Durham • Greatham • Hartlepool • Hetton Le Hole • Seaham • Fencehouses • Easington • Peterlee • Wellfield • Brotton • Loftus • Redcar • Skelton • Saltburn • Eaglescliffe • Hartburn • Ingleby Barwick • Norton • Stockton • Wolviston • Bishops Stortford • Hatfield Broad Oak • Roothing • Doddington • March • Eye • Mereside • Peterborough • Whittlesey • Dartford • Slade Green • Barming • Bearsted • High Wycombe • Lane End • Naphill • Bluebell Hill • Aylesford • Clevedon ª• Poole • Yatton ª• Woodbridge • New Southgate • Winchmore Hill • Upholland • Cambridge • Cherry Hinton • Cottenham • Fulbourn • Girton • Histon • Teversham • Willingham • Waterbeach • Werrington
This latest news from Openreach is all part of a plan to bring full-fibre speeds to over 24 million homes by 2026.
If you weren’t already aware, Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) is far superior to ageing copper cables as it’s built to cope with the demands that most modern homes now need.
Copper lines won’t get any faster than around 72Mbps and can also slow when lots of internet traffic tries to run through them at the same time.
Speaking about the recent updates, Clive Selley, Openreach CEO, said: “Over a whopping seven million homes can now connect to our Full Fibre network which is a fantastic achievement. We’ve come a long way – it took eight years for us to pass our first million premises, but only four months to pass our latest million.
