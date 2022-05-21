Tornado watch in effect for several parts of central, southern Quebec | CBC News

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch across many parts of central and southern Quebec today.

Stretching from the Eastern Townships through central Quebec — including Trois-Rivières — and up to Quebec City, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes as of this afternoon.

Warnings were issued for the following regions: Eastern Townships, Beauce, Drummondville-Bois-Francs, Mauricie, Quebec City and Montmagny—L’Islet.

Large hail and heavy rainfall are also possible, the weather agency said.

Calling it a potentially dangerous situation, the agency says people should be prepared for the severe weather and should take cover immediately if heavy storms approach.

To stay safe during a tornado, the agency recommends heading indoors to the lowest-level room possible, away from walls and windows facing the outdoors, such as in a basement or closet. Choose a strong building, leaving mobile homes, trailers and cars behind. As a last resort, it recommends lying in a low spot and protecting your head from any flying debris.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the weather agency said, adding to watch out for lightning.

Other areas, including Montreal and the Laurentians, are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

A full breakdown of the warnings for each Quebec region can be found on Environment Canada’s public alert page.