Travel: The Road Trip Chronicles: Captivated in Florida

After three weeks on the road since we drove out of St. Helena, my fur baby travel companion and I arrived in Florida. We were more than halfway to our final destination of Boston. We were going to take a short break.

It was mid-afternoon in February when we drove up to the home of a friend in Ft. Myers, but the temperature hovered in the 80s. First things first — I removed my boots, unpacked my bathing suit and jumped in the pool. By sunset I was refreshed and in a celebratory mood, so I found my bottle of Schramsberg, a gift from a friend to open on my travels. Cheers!

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

During our stay, the dog and I spent mornings taking long strolls on a nearby walking path, and afternoons sunning and meditating in the screened lanai, our protection from pests and passing thunderstorms.

We also took the hour-drive from Ft. Meyer to Sanibel and Captiva islands for a change in scenery. This Caribbean-like paradise is the perfect place to bask under the sun on its powdery white sand beaches and cater to cravings for local-caught grouper sandwiches and every permutation of the ubiquitous key lime imaginable, from pies to margaritas to pancakes.

People are also reading…

History of Captiva and Sanibel

Sanibel, Captiva’s connecting neighbor island, fueled my curiosity. How had historic figures such as Henry Ford and Thomas Edison found their way here and why? It turns out Ford and Edison were relative newcomers to a region with a history spanning close to 6,000 years.

Historians believe Sanibel was formed by sand and sediment pushed by centuries of ocean storms to form a land mass more than 12 miles long and three miles across at its widest point. Three thousand years later, documents show tribes of up to 50,000 Calusa Indians (“fierce people”) were the island’s first residents, who, in fact, controlled most of southwest Florida.

Millions of shells blanket the beaches of Sanibel; collecting them is a prime tourist activity today. But during the days of the Calusa, the larger shells, conch and whelk in particular, were utilized as utensils for eating, spears for fishing and to form burial sites of which the mounds still exist as historical proof.

Referred to as “The Buccaneer Coast” in the early 1800s, legend has it that the notorious José Gaspar, a.k.a. Gasparilla the pirate (possibly fictitious), buried stolen treasure from hundreds of ships he plundered on Sanibel. It is also said his crew abducted the females from those ships and held them captive to serve as concubines or for ransom on the portion of the island that later became Isle de los Captivas, the precursor to Captiva Island.

Fast forward 80 years, when wealthy industrialists from up north, including inventor Thomas Edison and automotive genius Henry Ford spent winters in Ft. Myers and often hopped the ferry to Sanibel for rest and relaxation at a resort known as The Sisters (today’s Casa Ybel Resort).

Following the footsteps of Ford and Edison, other American innovators were drawn to the island. Clarence Chadwick spearheaded an agricultural project on the Isle de Los Captivas, planting a 330-acre key lime plantation. That site is now the South Seas Resort.

My most recent visit to Captiva was at this most stunning resort with its treasure trove of things to do—or not. My first night was dining al fresco at Harborside Bar & Grill to taste the healthiest version of grouper prepared on this island. Admittedly, the best moments were lounging on a beach that stretches two-and-a-half-miles long to catch a glimpse of a “green flash” at sunset.

The next few hours were spent perched on the patio as witness to sailboats and ferries passing as palm tree fronds swooshed in the wind.

Stay tuned for more cross-country road trip stories, as shared by Charlene Peters, author of “Travel Makes Me Hungry: Tales of tastes & indigenous recipes to share.” To reach Charlene, email siptripper@gmail.com.