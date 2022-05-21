Two separate U.S. 17 crashes leave three dead in Clay County on Friday

Three people are dead following two separate, fatal crashes in Clay County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says both crashes were on U.S. 17 northbound between CR 220 and Creighton Road.

The first crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on U.S. 17 at Los Palmas Drive, according to FHP.

A 77-year-old man driving a sedan was making a left turn into private drive at 4689 U.S. 17 from southbound U.S. 17 when troopers say the man failed to yield the right of way and traveled into the direct path of another car.

The 77-year-old man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead, says FHP. The people in the other vehicle were not injured.