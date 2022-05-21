UAE’s concern over environment, soil eroision continues to intensify: Sheikh Nahyan

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has reinforced the UAE’s concern over climate and environment and said the world must do more to protect its natural resources, state news agency WAM reported Saturday.

Sheikh Nahyan made the remarks at a public event attended by more than 10,000 guests held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in the presence of Indian spiritual guru Sadhguru who wrapped up the UAE leg of his ‘Journey to Save Soil’ with the event, which was organised by the Conscious Planet Movement to Save Soil (Conscious Planet), in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).

Sheikh Nahyan said: “Our observation of the alarming soil erosion around the world, and our desire to understand what we see, reminds me of the UAE’s most prominent environmentalist, our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, who had a deep love of nature. After Sheikh Zayed’s passing, our country’s concern for the environment continued to intensify so that now the UAE, led by the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has established many environmental initiatives and organisations.”

“In the spirit of the love of nature, we must all continue to explore ways to improve how we plan, protect, manage, and use our natural resources.

“I also believe there is a strong connection between our spiritual values and how we care for the environment.

“Our spiritual values provide the moral imperative to ensure that all people in all countries can enhance their standard of living without acting in ways that will leave their future generations living and working in a barren environment,” he added.

In her keynote speech, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said the UAE has implemented several strategies and policies that aim not only to enhance food security but also to implement sustainable soil management systems.

These include the National Food Security Strategy, the National Strategy to Combat Desertification, and the UAE General Environmental Policy.

As part of his ‘Journey to Save Soil’ Sadhguru set out from London to Delhi on a transatlantic 75-day trek spanning 30,000 kilometres and 27 countries as a solo motorcyclist to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to champion soil health and urge global leaders to implement national policies to save soil.

He has visited many hotspots around the world, spreading his message along the way, with his latest pitstop being the UAE.

Speaking at the event, he said: “Knowingly or unknowingly, every one of us has been a part of this destruction. The only way forward is for every one of us to become a part of the solution.

“The solution is neither too complex, nor does it need any new technology, nor does it need great financial outlays. The only thing necessary is to face the right direction and a relentless commitment to fulfill that. This is all it takes to regenerate the world’s soils.”

During his stay in the UAE, Sadhguru visited several sites that have an important role in soil conservation, including Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi, and Emirates Bio Farm. He also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Conscious Planet and the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) to initiate cooperation in protecting soil in the UAE from degradation.

