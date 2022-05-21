UK’s 250 richest now worth £710 billion with rise from last year

The UK’s 250 richest are worth £710billion, up from £658billion last year. Top of the pile are Sri and Gopi Hinduja, worth around £28.5billion – the largest sum ever attributed to a family or individual by the Rich List. The brothers live in Georgian mansions close to Buckingham Palace. Their family’s conglomerate has holdings in automotive, banking, oil and other companies.

The dynasty was founded in 1919 by Parmanand Hinduja who traded dried fruit between India and Iran.

Fruit became movies, oil and an empire now involving investments in finance, healthcare, energy and cars.

But they have come under heavy criticism for transforming the Old War Office building in Whitehall into a Raffles hotel.

Entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and his family moved up to second in the list after a £6.7billion boost to £23billion.

Property investors David and Simon Reuben meanwhile were third with £22.26billion, while Ukrainian-born Sir Leonard Blavatnik dropped from top spot to fourth.

Guillaume Pousaz, 41, has seen his fortune rocket from £5.5billion to £19.3billion since last year.