Valentino Rossi’s next project: The Metaverse VR46

Few former MotoGP riders are involved in as many projects as Valentino Rossi. The next one is linked to technology and follows in the footsteps of some of the biggest companies in the world, like Facebook or Microsoft: the metaverse.

The adventure is born from the partnership between VR46 and company The Hundred and is called Metaverse VR46. The aim is to create a virtual platform where fans of the motorcycling icon can interact with its digital version, Valentino’s avatar.

– Entering this sector is an exciting adventure in which I decided to invest in a structured way, together with high level partners. I love the idea of ​​being able to reach my fans around the world and share with them the VR46 environment that this technology allows. I believe that this project represents an important step for the brand.

In more exact terms, the plan is to create a platform focused on the figure of the italian, his teams in the world and his rider academy, where fans can interact with each other and, of course, with Il Dottore.

The first content is expected to be available later this year. According to MotoSprint, there are studies that show that by 2025 about 25% of the world’s population will spend an hour a day in the metaverse.