West Lafayette tennis seniors relish sectional championship

WEST LAFAYETTE — It was only fitting that, as championship celebration and photos took place on the Harrison High School tennis courts Saturday afternoon, it started raining.

Rain, after all, was the story of the spring sports season and for West Lafayette’s tennis program, that meant a lot of indoor conditioning.

As far as strictly tennis practice goes, the Red Devils felt behind schedule from the start.

However, once rain allowed the team to have consistent training outdoors, they quickly made up for lost time.

In a championship match Saturday that was originally scheduled for Friday until midweek rain pushed back the sectional, West Lafayette defeated Harrison 4-1 after, of course, waiting out a four-hour rain delay.

“Honestly, this is pretty cool. We started with a lot of conditioning in the gym,” senior doubles player Margaret Prokopy said. “It worked out OK even though we didn’t start with a lot of matches at the beginning.”