What are the top resources at Holland’s Herrick District Library?

In May of 1997 a vote passed to establish Herrick District Library, expanding the Holland City Library’s service area to include Holland Township, Laketown Township, and Park Township. In honor of our 25th anniversary, I thought we might prep for the free time summer affords many of us by highlighting 25 library resources that might be new to you.

1. ABC Mouse – Parents, you have seen the commercials for this subscription based early learning resource. Did you know you could access it free from inside either library building via the library’s website? (Please note, you must be physically located in the building for free access to work).

2. Adobe Creative Cloud software and other editing tools – Groundworks has several laptops with Adobe software installed. What would you like to create? Want to edit your favorite photo? Create or edit a video? Animate a motion graphic? Using the laptops in Groundworks you can both learn how and create your masterpiece.