What is a Refugee Integration Loan? How much you could get and who’s eligible





If you’ve just arrived in the UK after fleeing Ukraine, then welcome to Britain! Ukrainians in the UK will help you navigate some of the important changes in your life, including your finances. One area you can get help with is through what is called a refugee integration loan, which can help you pay for things like rent, household items and education. To qualify, you must be over 18-years old and also one of the following: a refugee

you have humanitarian protection

a dependant of a refugee or someone with humanitarian protection

If you’re applying by yourself, you can borrow between £100 and £500, or if you’re applying with your partner, you can borrow between £100 and £780. You may be asked to prove how you spent the loan, so it’s important you don’t spend it on paying off your debts or on travel costs for family members coming to the UK to join you. The loan will be paid directly into your bank or building society account and is interest free, which means you only pay back what you borrow. But you must make regular payments. You will not have to start repaying the loan until 6 weeks after you get the money. How much your repayments are and how you pay will depend on your circumstances. This will be explained to you once your application is successful and a loan agreement is made.

For example, if you’re receiving Universal Credit, you’ll pay back up to £25 a month. If you work full-time, you’ll need to pay back £50 a month. You can apply online to get the payment. You’ll need your: biometric residence permit (BRP)

Home Office reference number

bank or building society account details

National Insurance number If you do not have a National Insurance number, you must apply for one at your local Jobcentre Plus