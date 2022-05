To help guard against any future cases Mr Javid has said the UK was stocking up on smallpox vaccines.

As the two viruses share similarities a smallpox jab offers some good protection against Monkeypox.

According to studies, the Imvanex smallpox vaccine is about 85 percent effective in preventing Monkeypox.

Despite the recent outbreak, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said the risk to the public remains very low.