Youthful Jeeps fall out of tennis sectional

LOOGOOTEE — It took two days but the Loogootee Sectional in girls tennis finally started for Northeast Dubois.
“It kind of like put me down,” No. 1 singles Elizabeth Schepers, a junior, said. “I was all pumped yesterday and then the storm rolled by and I was like, ‘Oh, no.’ And then it was, ‘Oh, we are going to start to play,’ and then it got canceled. It kind of brought me down a little bit.”
Paoli ousted it from the postseason 5-0 on Friday.
“The silver lining is that we don’t graduate anyone,” Jeeps coach Gabbie Chinn said.
Schepers stepped into the ace spot after playing No. 2 doubles last season on a fresh-faced squad.
“It was a little nerve-racking to begin with, because I was like, ‘Oh, we have two people who have never played and two others it’s their first year of high school,” she said. “As the season started going, I started feeling more confident in my team just watching them grow.”
After their elimination, she noted the strides the contingent has made and looked to the space for added growth moving forward.
The Jeeps were made up of four players that had never graced a varsity court: Mya Ziegler, Leah Klawitter, Ibett Moreno and Isabel Sermersheim, all freshmen.
“Especially Isabel, Mya and Ibett, the movement on the tennis court doesn’t come naturally,” Chinn said. “It’s a little bit different than any other sport you could have played, and they all grew immensely.”
Moreno is moving after this season — the lone hitter Dubois will lose.
“The best part about somebody who has never played tennis is seeing the pure evolution of never playing a game to the end of the year and seeing improvement in movement and groundstrokes,” Chinn said. “It gives you a lot of room for improvement.”
Even in training sessions, Chinn was able to pinpoint a higher level of play from her Jeeps as they scooped up fundamentals and nuances.
“I think there are things you can gauge even in practice,” Chinn said. “They play each other. What’s it look like? Their scores from the beginning of the year to the end of the year. Somebody who has been around tennis as long as I have it’s pretty obvious the growth that some of the newcomers have had.”
The team has three juniors who have played for two years due to COVID-19 to use as building blocks: Jessa Braunecker, Sydney Roach and Schepers.
“They are three I could count on all year,” Chinn said. “I didn’t have to worry about them too much. They understand the game. They worked hard the last few years and they worked hard as middle schoolers. They were my constant. We tweaked some things throughout the year, but they held down the No. 1, 2, 3 single spots for a lot of it until we decided to put Jessa in doubles to help us out strength-wise.”
