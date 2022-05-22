🌱 Shirley-Mastic Daily: Fundraiser At Friendly’s + Genealogy Online

Hello, hello! I’m back with your fresh copy of the Shirley-Mastic Daily. Let’s get this week started with a quick dive into the most important things in town…
First, today’s weather:
Clouds are breaking; not as warm. High: 75, low: 57.
Here are the top 4 stories today in Shirley-Mastic:
- Have you recently been at the Friendly’s at 940 Montauk Highway? The restaurant will host a Fundraiser on Thursday, May 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. When you enjoy a meal or ice cream, the Mastic Civic Association receives a % of the sale. (Patch)
- William Floyd student, Zariel Macchia, left her mark in cross country and track during the ninth-grade season. Last weekend at the Glenn D. Loucks Games in White Plains, Zariel won the 3200m women’s race against a field of elite high school runners. (Press Release Desk)
- If you’re interested to know more about your roots and family, MMS Community Library will host an “Introduction to Genealogy Online” on Tuesday, May 24 at 2 p.m. This program will be led by librarian Brad Shupe, who access genealogy database resources. (MMSCL)
- Nearby News: Burgerology hosted its second Patchogue Beer Fest. Over 400 people enjoyed local beer, food, and live music. Photographer James Ferguson did a great job photographing the event. Check out the best scenes. (Greater Long Island)
Today in Shirley-Mastic:
- Family Literacy – MMS Community Library. (9:30 a.m.)
- Literacy – MMS Community Library. (11:30 a.m.)
- SCORE Business Mentoring – MMS Community Library. (6 p.m.)
- Perler Beads – MMS Community Library. (7 p.m.)
From my notebook:
- William Floyd School District will be distributing free COVID-19 test kits today. It’s no obligation to pick them up or use them. (Press Release Desk)
- The warm weather has arrived, and now it’s time to enjoy summer concerts! Chris Young Famous Friends Tour will rock the Long Island Community Hospital amphitheater at Bald Hill on Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m. (LICH)
- Girl Scouts of Suffolk County: “Gold Award Girl Scouts take on a variety of issues, and their work touches countless people in their communities and beyond.” (Instagram)
- Nextdoor Neighbor, North Shirley: “Please help find my friend’s dog. – Patchogue area near sunrise.” (Nextdoor)
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Events:
You’re all caught up for today. I’ll see you back in your inbox tomorrow with another update!
— Debora Whitehead
About me: Have a story idea? Please get in touch with me! I would love to hear from you! Wife, mom, foodie, traveler, and nature lover.
Have a news tip or suggestion for an upcoming Shirley-Mastic Daily? Contact me at shirley-mastic@patch.com.
Source link