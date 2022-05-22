10 Underrated Netflix Original Movies That Are Too Good To Miss

Netflix is constantly adding and removing films from its platform. Most of the time, audiences won’t find some of the gems on the site. Unless the title is actually typed in, it’s unlikely that some of these films would be discovered by fans. However, it doesn’t mean that these movies aren’t good.

Not all the Netflix originals get huge releases like Don’t Look Up. Regardless of the genre, cast, and premise, some Netflix original movies just don’t receive the praise that they deserve. Those underrated Netflix original films are too good to miss out on.

10 I Care A Lot Is A Movie Fans Will Care About





I Care A Lot is about the cunningly smart Marla Grayson, played by Rosamund Pike. Marla works with her girlfriend to obtain the rights to elderly peoples’ property and assets. Then, she sells everything, consequently draining them of their wealth. Unfortunately, she does this through entirely legal means. Her latest victim, Ms. Jennifer Pearson (played by Dianne Wiest), won’t be so easily swindled.

Jennifer Pearson, a woman with no living family, is seemingly the perfect target for Grayson’s scheme. Little does Grayson know, Pearson is involved in some secret work of her own and even has someone protecting her. Grayson may have just met her match.

9 The Platform Speaks Volumes About Humanity





The Platform is a Spanish film that shines a light on human behavior and the different issues that humanity has created. The Platform focuses on a prison with about 250 floors and 2 inmates on each floor. Every day, a giant platform full of food comes down.

The inmates have two minutes to eat as much as they can. However, depending on what level the inmate is on, there might not be any food left. For Goreng, The Hole is only going to get worse. The hard-hitting film describes the difference between three types of people: the ones above, the ones below, and the ones who fall.

8 Red Notice Is A Super Fun Watch





A Red Notice is an Interpol activated warrant to find and capture the newly Most Wanted. In this case, it’s the world’s greatest art thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds). Top FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) takes off on the global pursuit. When he gets caught in the middle of Booth’s heist, though, they are forced to team up.

The pair trek on to find The Bishop (Gal Gadot) who is another, even better, art thief on the run. Red Notice is funny, engaging, and action packed. Ryan Reynolds is hilarious for the whole 117 minutes of Red Notice, and it’s a very fun watch.

7 In The Tall Grass Is Terrifying





In The Tall Grass is based on a Stephen King novel, so it’s delightfully creepy. Towards the end, there are a few scenes that seem unnecessary, but the feeling of fear never leaves the audience even in those slower moments.

Becky and her brother Cal pull over by a field of tall grass because they can hear a boy calling for help. As soon as they enter the field, the exit to the road is nowhere to be found. They have no connection to the outside world and the constantly-shifting grass has created supernatural land that defies time and space.





6 The Perfection Is A Gripping Psychological Thriller





Starring Allison Williams and Logan Browning, The Perfection is about a cello prodigy named Charlotte who seeks out Lizzie, the new star pupil at her former school. Her intentions seem innocent, but things get more complicated when they go on vacation together and Lizzie wakes up alone in the desert.

The Bachoff Academy is Lizzie’s home and is run by Anton, Charlotte’s old teacher and current headmaster. As the film goes on, it becomes apparent that not everyone is telling the truth. A sinister path is slowly revealed, making The Perfection a gripping psychological thriller.





5 Eli Will Make Fans Question Everything They Know





Eli might not accomplish what it originally set out to do, but it is certainly effective. The audience is left guessing for most of the film, but it is a joyride for horror fans with multiple jump scares and a terrifying plot that’s full of lies.

Eli has an autoimmune disease that prevents him from going outdoors. Dr. Horn has a very large and secluded medical facility, and she thinks she can help Eli. When Eli and his parents go to live there, he realizes that not everyone is telling the truth, and he figures out he might not be there for the reasons he was told.





4 The Trip Is A Surprising Rom-Com





In The Trip, married couple Lars and Lisa decide to take a trip to a remote cabin, but they both attend with the secret plan to kill each other. Their plans end up being foiled by unexpected visitors, and it becomes clear that there is a greater danger than each other.

The Trip is a thriller, mystery, comedy, and action film. It’s genuinely fun to watch because of the mystery of who is going to make it out alive. It has strong language, gore, and touches on sensitive subjects, so viewer discretion is advised.

3 Apostle Gives Fans A Fascinating Look At Cults





Apostle takes place in 1905 and follows Thomas Richardson, a former Christian who travels to a mysterious island to rescue his sister from a cult. He slowly gains their trust as he integrates into their society, and he discovers that the cult is more dangerous than it first seemed.

Sinister secrets are being housed on the island that Thomas is determined to expose. Apostle stars Dan Stevens and Michael Sheen, who give truly chilling performances, and boasts an unpredictable ending.

2 The Call Is Chilling And Beautifully Done





The Call takes place in one house during two different time periods that, due to a call made from the house’s landline, are occurring at the same time. Seo-yeon is in the present and is unknowingly aiding a serial killer. The serial killer is Young-sook, who lived in the house in the past.

The two women’s fates become intertwined. Separated by 20 years and only able to communicate through the phone, the criminal puts Seo-yeon’s future on the line to change the past. The Call is incredibly underrated.

1 The Power Of The Dog Boasts An Incredible Ensemble Cast





The Power Of The Dog, directed by Jane Campion, has an incredible ensemble cast led by Academy-Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch. It’s a slow burn, but it presents interesting ideas on masculinity. The Power Of The Dog is an underrated Netflix title.

Phil Burbank is a charismatic and cunning cowboy. While he has his many followers, he isn’t a very nice man, especially to Rose’s son, Peter. After Phil and his brother meet Rose, the torment begins. The antagonizing of Rose and her son quickly takes an eerie turn. Phil’s intentions become unclear, creating a true feeling of dread.









