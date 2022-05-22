17 Behind-The-Scenes Stories And Facts From The Life And Career Of A Celebrity Bodyguard

Said Newton, “It wasn’t so bad for them, but for me, it was always a very long day, because I used to have to get up at like five or six in the morning, and I wouldn’t go to bed until maybe three or four the next morning. You wake up before they wake up, and you go to sleep after they go to sleep, so whatever that might mean. But obviously, in between that, if they go and have four hours’ nap in the afternoon, we’ve got stuff to do still. We’re still working, so it’s always long days with people like that.”