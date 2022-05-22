19 Interesting Things You Should Know About “To All The Boys” Actor Lana Condor

1.
To start, Lana Condor got her big break as Jubilee in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. Since then she landed starring roles in the To All the Boys franchise, Deadly Class, and Moonshot.
2.
She celebrates her birthday on May 11 making her a Taurus.
4.
Before she started acting, she trained with the Joffrey Ballet and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
5.
She got her high school diploma early, skipping out on major senior year events like prom and graduation day in order to start filming X-Men: Apocalypse.
6.
She’s a big supporter of education. Lana developed a scholarship fund through the Asia Foundation to help finance a Vietnam-based student through four years of school covering everything from books to a bicycle for getting back and forth from school.
7.
In January 2020, she announced her partnership with Aerie and served as an Aerie Role Model for the brand.
8.
Lana announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre, in January 2022 with an adorably sweet IG post. Cue the “awwwws.”
9.
The two lovebirds recently collaborated on a track titled “NO ONE CAN” in April 2022.
11.
When it comes to her beauty routine, she’s not afraid to experiment with her look and even rocked pastel pink hair for a moment.
12.
She’s a dedicated doggo owner and often posts sweet snapshots with her four-legged friends.
13.
She was previously an avid nail biter and now uses manicures as a way to improve her mental health.
14.
The actor wants to continue to break boundaries in Hollywood revealing she doesn’t “exclusively want to tell one type of story.”
17.
Lana’s spoken candidly about her experience with having body dysmorphia. She now celebrates her relationship with food by posting the meals she eats on social and noted “you have to stop thinking that a certain body shape is ideal, because it’s not.”
19.
And finally, Lana wants to inspire “people who look like me that they can do whatever they want to, regardless of what someone might have told them.” She was blessed knowing her role as Lara Jean Covey made the Asian community feel represented and seen.
Source link