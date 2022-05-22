Categories
Life Style

‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kara Says a ‘Canadian Girl’ Almost Ended Her Relationship to Guillermo


On 90 Day Fiancé, Kara reveals that her relationship with Guillermo almost ended after discovering a conversation he had with a previous lover. Here’s everything we know about their explosive argument that nearly broke them up.

Guillermo and Kara look at each other while out at dinner together on '90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 on TLC.

Guillermo and Kara, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Guillermo and Kara’s biggest fight was because of a ‘Canadian girl’

On the May 22 episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Kara’s friend, Hillary, asked the couple, “So what is the biggest fight that you’ve had?”

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.