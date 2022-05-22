‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kara Says a ‘Canadian Girl’ Almost Ended Her Relationship to Guillermo

On
90 Day Fiancé, Kara reveals that her relationship with Guillermo almost ended after discovering a conversation he had with a previous lover. Here’s everything we know about their explosive argument that nearly broke them up.
Guillermo and Kara, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC Guillermo and Kara’s biggest fight was because of a ‘Canadian girl’
On the May 22 episode of
90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Kara’s friend, Hillary, asked the couple, “So what is the biggest fight that you’ve had?”
Guillermo revealed, “I could say that once in DR [Dominican Republic], she threw my clothes from the window.” Kara asked, “Was it because I read the message of that girl?” Guillermo confirms, “Yeah, maybe.”
