‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kara Says a ‘Canadian Girl’ Almost Ended Her Relationship to Guillermo

On 90 Day Fiancé, Kara reveals that her relationship with Guillermo almost ended after discovering a conversation he had with a previous lover. Here’s everything we know about their explosive argument that nearly broke them up.

Guillermo and Kara, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Guillermo and Kara’s biggest fight was because of a ‘Canadian girl’

On the May 22 episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Kara’s friend, Hillary, asked the couple, “So what is the biggest fight that you’ve had?”