AEW’s Matt Hardy Says Vince McMahon and Bray Wyatt’s WWE Relationship was ‘Very Strange’

Bray Wyatt was one of WWE’s biggest personalities and delivered two unforgettable characters throughout his time with the company, including the evil presence known as The Fiend. That’s why it shocked so many that he was released by WWE last year, and up to this point, Wyatt (now known as Windham) hasn’t really gone into detail on his time with WWE and what led to his departure. AEW’s Matt Hardy, who once held the Tag Team Championships with Wyatt in WWE, talked about the ‘strange relationship’ between Vince McMahon and Wyatt during his most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, saying that at times McMahon would do everything he could for Wyatt and at other times insult and punish him.

“Windham (Bray Wyatt) has always had a very strange relationship with Vince, very strange, like, I almost felt like Vince looked at him like a son in some ways,” Hardy said. “When he would do things that he liked, he would love him and he would really give him everything that he could possibly give him. He would bend over backwards to try and accommodate him. But then when he did something he didn’t like, he hated, like he was going to lock him away for good.”

“It was almost like a really weird, a really strange and different duality that Vince shared with Bray,” Hardy said. “When he liked him or loved him, he was all about him. But when he disliked him, oh my god, it was really bad and he would like punish him and insult him. To me, it was so strange. It was almost like a parent.”

Reports around the time of the release indicate that Wyatt had become more protective of his character and overall booking, and would let creative know his issues with things more and more. During both of his major characters but especially with The Fiend, Wyatt was selling a lot of merchandise and was still over with fans, but there were more and more criticisms of WWE’s plans and booking for him, especially when it came to Title runs.

Hardy also talked about how creative Windham is and what all goes into his creative process, saying “He’s a very well versed and educated person and he has a lot of interests. I feel like that makes him overly creative in many ways. His thought process of trying to do things new and differently is very unique and very special just to himself. Not a lot of people think like he does. He’s very unique and it really is a very special talent and gift that he has when it comes to being creative.”

H/T WrestlingNews.co