After Frank Langella’s Firing, More Details About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior On Set Of Netflix Series Have Emerged

Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher series experienced a major shake-up when Frank Langella was fired from the production . The 84-year-old actor was ousted from the Mike Flanagan-created show following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate, on-set behavior. At the time that his firing was reported, few specific details on his behavior were divulged by the streamer. However, a new report has now seemingly shed light on what apparently occurred on set.

After being fired from the limited series, Frank Langella called out “cancel culture” while telling his side of the situation through a lengthy column. In it, Langella stated that he’d been accused of a number of things, like telling an “off-color joke” or referring to some people as “baby” or “honey.” Deadline has since spoken with several people close to the production and, when it comes to jokes made by the star, one crew member referred to them as “crass.” One person also alleged that the Oscar winner engaged in “toxic” behavior:

There was a general sense of toxicity that followed him around. A lot of the cast and crew were very uncomfortable around Frank from the beginning.