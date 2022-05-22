Arsenal: Edu’s ‘good relationship’ could bring £94.5m duo to the Emirates

Arsenal could have an advantage in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans and Gabriel Jesus due to Edu’s relationship with their agents, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Mikel Arteta is hoping to strengthen his squad ahead of next season and is interested in signing the Premier League duo.

What’s the latest news involving Tielemans and Jesus?

Arsenal’s interest in the Manchester City striker first became public last month when The Athletic reported that the Gunners were ‘exploring the possibility’ of bringing the Brazilian to the Emirates.

Jesus is set to fall down the pecking order following Erling Haaland’s move to Etihad Stadium, and Arteta is hoping to reunite with the 25-year-old, who’s got less than 14 months left on his contract.

Furthermore, Jesus has since asked to leave the club, although ESPN believe that he’s valued at £55m.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reported last week that Arsenal were confident of signing Tielemans, although their failure to qualify for the Champions League could scupper their chances of signing the Belgium international.

A report from the Evening Standard stated that the Gunners’ hopes of bringing Tielemans to the Emirates Stadium could hinge on whether they finish fourth.

However, Taylor reckons that Edu’s relationship with their respective agents could work in Arsenal’s favour.

What did Taylor say about Tielemans and Jesus?

He told GIVEMESPORT: “You’ve got the connection between Jesus and Arteta from their time at City.

“Edu has got a good relationship with both Tielemans’ and Jesus’ agents, so I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom, it’s just a case of what else they have to offer as part of the move.”

Why do Arsenal want to sign Tielemans and Jesus?

Not only are these two classy operators, but they’ve got plenty of Premier League experience and have won trophies in recent years.

From centre midfield, Tielemans, valued at £49.5m, has been directly involved in more than 48 goals in 157 matches for Leicester, including a stunning winner which won the Foxes their first ever FA Cup last May.

He’s also racked up more than 60 appearances across various European competitions, including the Champions League, which is exactly where the Gunners are striving to be.

Meanwhile, despite not being the number one striker for the majority of his City career, Jesus has scored 95 goals, and has laid on an impressive number of assists, too.

This season alone, Jesus, valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, has been directly involved in 25 goals in less than 30 starts, highlighting exactly why Arteta is so keen on bringing him to Arsenal.

