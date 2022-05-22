Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while trying to turn onto Cochran Boulevard with his bicycle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV hit the victim from behind sending them to the westbound travel lane of Cochran Boulevard.

According to the report, the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV has been identified as a 27-year-old Port Charlotte man, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

