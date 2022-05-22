Blue Bloods’ Tom Selleck on guest role which left him ‘scared to death’

Monica eventually broke things off with Richard and married her friend and later boyfriend Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry).

However, Friends enthusiasts still look back at her relationship with Richard as one of the highlights of the series thanks to Tom’s winning performance as the older love interest.

Having now starred in Blue Bloods for longer than he was ever on Magnum PI, the TV legend has no plans to wrap up his time on the CBS favourite just yet.

“I love what I do, and I want to keep doing it,” he confirmed. “And so far, so good. Twelve years! It is crazy.”

The 12th season has recently come to an end at the start of May but is already confirmed to be coming back for season 13 after a well-deserved summer break.

Blue Bloods is available on CBS. A UK release date has yet to be announced.