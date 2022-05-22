Can Djokovic stay number one? Medvedev needs Roland Garros semis and Zverev must win it

Novak Djokovic, who turns 35 this Sunday, will look to defend his Roland Garros and Wimbledon crown in just a month and a half.

With no points at stake in the grass-court Grand Slam, he is doomed to lose his number one ranking after the grass-court tour.

However, Djokovic wants to reach 372 weeks of domination on the men’s tour at the conclusion of the French tournament, where he is the reigning champion.

To do so, he needs to keep an eye on the results of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, the only two players with a mathematical chance of overtaking him in the rankings.

Medvedev, who has only played one tournament on clay, which was in Geneva in preparation for the French Open, needs to at least make the semi-finals to give himself a chance.

Zverev, meanwhile, needs the title at Roland Garros and to hope that the Russian doesn’t reach the final and that Djokovic doesn’t appear among the four semi-finalists.