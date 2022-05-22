Community gathers to remember DeKalb County father who was shot and killed

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – Tow truck after tow truck drove down Columbia Drive in DeKalb County, passing the gas station where Chris Harrold was killed.

Harrold worked as a tow truck driver before he was shot and killed Tuesday.

“He was loving, he was fun, he was the best father I ever met,” his wife Mya Harrold said.

On Saturday evening, Harrold’s family, friends and coworkers gathered in his honor.

His family told CBS46 they were thankful for the support.

“I’m glad everybody came out to support Chris,” Harrold said. “I’m glad, I’m glad they came out.”

According to his family, Chris was killed while training a man. They said the two stopped at a gas station and Chris stayed in the truck while his trainee got out and went inside.

According to the family, the trainee got into an altercation with someone. When the trainee was back in the truck, the suspected shooter, 25-year-old Victor Richardson, fired into it, according to police.

Harrold was killed. His loved ones told CBS46 the father won’t be forgotten.

“I’m so proud of him, I’m so proud of all these folks that came out for my baby brother,” Harrold’s brother said.

Richardson is being charged with murder, according to DeKalb County Police.

