Creek girls’ tennis 2nd at regional, advances to state for 1st time


‘Four years ago, they were going to drop girls’ tennis at the Creek. Now, we’re going to state’

Fred KellyMidland Daily News


Members of Bullock Creek's girls' tennis team who earned the program's first-ever state final berth are (front, from left) Adreannah Diamond, Autumn Brown, Emma Somerville, Hillary Anderson, Taylor Mathey, Kaylee Hillard, Allison McMan; and (back, from left) Hanna Somerville, coach Darren Kalina, Emma Stern, Hannah Rivard, Ashlyn McDonald, and assistant coach Talaya Schilb.

photo courtesy of Darren Kalina

Bullock Creek’s girls’ tennis team finished a close second to Frankenmuth at Saturday’s Division 3 regional tournament at Essexville Garber, earning the Lancers a first-ever berth in the state finals only four years after the program was on the brink of folding.

“Four years ago, they were going to drop girls’ tennis at the Creek. Now, we’re going to state for the first time,” enthused Creek coach Darren Kalina. “We’ve accomplished our goals of making it to state and beating Frankenmuth head-to-head during the season. We have coaches, players, and parents who have sacrificed time and energy for us to be successful.


“We’ve worked our tails off and developed an outstanding work ethic that has led to our success,” Kalina added. “I’m really proud of our girls and assistant coaches. They made it happen.”

Frankenmuth won the regional championship with 18 points, while the Lancers were right behind with 16 points, and Saginaw Nouvel finished third out of nine teams with 10 points.

Winning individual flight championships for Creek were Ashlyn McDonald at No. 2 singles, Adreannah Diamond at No. 3 singles, and Hannah Rivard and Hanna Somerville at No. 4 doubles – with the Lancers beating Frankenmuth in the final of all three flights.

Meanwhile, runners-up for the Lancers were Hillary Anderson at No. 1 singles and Autumn Brown and Emma Stern at No. 2 doubles.

The Division 3 state tournament will be held in the Midland area June 3-4.

