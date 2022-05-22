Defence pact: Japan turns to UK to help develop next-generation fighter jet





BAE Systems is developing its own future jet fighter programme, Tempest, with Italian firm Leonardo and Sweden’s Saab. Tokyo’s discussions about BAE Systems have fuelled speculation the projects could be combined.

A formal agreement is expected between Japan’s Ministry of Defence and BAE Systems by the end of the year, according to Japanese daily Sankei Shimbun. The F-X is expected to be the successor to Japan Air Self-Defence Force’s F2 fighter jet. That aircraft is jointly manufactured by Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the US arms firm Lockheed Martin. The development signals a change of approach from the Japanese government which had agreed to Lockheed Martin’s proposal for a hybrid design based on its F-35 and F-22 jets.

Sankei Shimbun claimed in a report that over the last two years there has been a “lack of coordination” with Lockheed Martin on the project. Japan has partnered with the US for big projects in the past but it may be growing tired of the US holding onto its highest technology and cost overruns. Nick Cunningham, of Agency Partners, told The Telegraph: “It may be that the Japanese are just thinking, well, we’re going to do a stealthy, tactical combat aircraft, and perhaps, even though we’ve always worked with the Americans, we need to work with someone else who’s more willing to play nicely and share.” Tokyo was recently denied an option to buy the US’s top-secret, F-22 fighter. READ MORE ABOUT THE QUEEN STARTING TO ‘GET FED UP’ WITH ASPECTS OF ROYAL VISITS

That came amid rising tensions over the expansion of China’s military and North Korea’s weapons tests. Tokyo has proposed to double its defence budget to £75 billion (¥12 trillion).

Mr Kishida said on Saturday he was disappointed by China’s efforts to develop areas in the East China Sea, saying it was “unacceptable.” One source of tension between the world’s second and third largest economies is a dispute over tiny islands in the East China Sea. They are controlled by Japan but China also claims them and surrounding waters. It emerged in December that Japan is to develop the engine of its next-generation F-X fighter with the UK.

Rolls-Royce and Japan’s IHI Corporation are involved in the project with test flights due to start in 2028 and ending three years later. The twin-engine jet is expected to cost more than £31bn (¥5tn).