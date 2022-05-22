FDOT to hand out $25 fines for unauthorized drivers using I-295 toll lanes during peak hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said it has completed the calibration of tolling facilities along the I-295 East Beltway Managed Lanes, and starting Monday, will start charging motorists a $0.50 for use of the lanes during peak hours.

Vehicles without a SunPass or interoperable transponder who choose to use the express lanes will face a $25 toll violation because TOLL-BY-PLATE is not accepted in the Managed Lanes, FDOT said.

The I-295 Managed Lanes are operating in “time of day” tolling, which means tolls will only be charged during peak travel times. Peak travel times along this corridor of I-295 are from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During non-peak hours, tolls are not collected, and violations for users without a transponder are waived. Motorists who may use the lanes during peak hours are encouraged to obtain a SunPass or another interoperable transponder to avoid the toll violation.

More information about SunPass and transponder interoperability may be found by visiting www.SunPass.com.