France warns Ukraine not to have ‘illusions’ about quick EU membership ‘Have to be honest’

According to the Kyiv Independent, French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune gave the warning when talking to Radio J. Mr Beaune said that it could take Ukraine 15 or 20 years to join the bloc.

He said: “I don’t want to offer Ukrainians any illusions or lies.

“We have to be honest. If you say Ukraine is going to join the EU in six months, or a year or two, you’re lying.”

Ukraine applied for EU membership on February 28, just days after the start of the Russian invasion.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen indicated that she supported Kyiv’s application but that the process would take time.