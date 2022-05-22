Categories
French Open schedule 2022: Full draws, TV coverage, channels & more to watch every tennis match


Bonjour, tennis fans.

The French Open comes your way beginning May 22, kicking off the two-week tournament with the first serve from Roland Garros right at the crack of dawn on the East Coast of the U.S.

This year, the usual suspects sit at the top: Novak Djokovic will play in the major after missing the Australian Open due to the country’s COVID-19 policies. With France relaxing its protocols on vaccinations, the two-time French Open winner will look to repeat this year.

Should Djokovic make it to the quarterfinals, though, he may have some familiar competition by way of Rafael Nadal. “The King of Clay” looks to add a 14th French Open title to his resume and his second Grand Slam event win of the year.

On the women’s side, 2020 Roland Garros winner Iga Swiatek looks to add some more hardware to the mantle this year. Switek fell in the quarterfinals last year, losing out to Greece’s Maria Sakkari, but she enters this year’s event ranked No. 1 in the world and riding a 28-match winning streak.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s French Open:

French Open 2022 schedule

French Open matches can be viewed on NBC, the Tennis Channel or Peacock. Matches on NBC and the Tennis Channel can also be streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

In Canada, TSN will have the matches in addition to TSN.ca and the TSN App.

(All times ET)

Date Time (ET) Round TV channel
Sunday, May 22 5 a.m. – 3 p.m. First round Tennis Channel
  1-4 p.m.   NBC, Peacock
Monday, May 23 5 a.m.-6 p.m. First round Tennis Channel
Tuesday, May 24 5 a.m.-6 p.m. First round Tennis Channel
Wednesday, May 25 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Second round Tennis Channel
Thursday, May 26 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Second round Tennis Channel
Friday, May 27 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Third round Tennis Channel
Saturday, May 28 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Third round Tennis Channel
  11 a.m.-2 p.m.   NBC, Peacock
  2 p.m.-6 p.m.   Peacock
Sunday, May 29 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Fourth round Tennis Channel
  Noon-6 p.m.   Peacock
Monday, May 30 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Fourth round Tennis Channel
  11 a.m.-3 p.m.   NBC, Peacock
  3 p.m.-6 p.m.   Peacock
Tuesday, May 31 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Quarterfinals Tennis Channel
Wednesday, June 1 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Quarterfinals Tennis Channel
Thursday, June 2 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Women’s semifinals Tennis Channel
  11 a.m.-2 p.m.   NBC, Peacock
Friday, June 3 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Men’s semifinals Tennis Channel
  11 a.m.-3 p.m.   NBC, Peacock
Saturday, June 4 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Women’s final NBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 5 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Men’s final NBC, Peacock

When is the 2022 French Open?

The 2022 French Open starts on Sunday, May 22 and ends with the women’s final on Saturday, June 4 and the men’s final on Sunday, June 5.

The quarterfinal matchups begin on Tuesday, May 31. 

What is the 2022 French Open men’s singles draw?

Below is the complete draw for the 2022 French Open on the men’s side:

What is the 2022 French Open women’s singles draw?

Below is the complete 2022 French Open draw for the women’s side:

2022 French Open odds

As of May 19, Novak Djokovic is favored to win the men’s singles tournament, while Iga Swiatek is the favorite coming out of the women’s side. (Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook):

Men’s singles

Player Odds
Novak Djokovic +190
Carlos Alcaraz +200
Rafael Nadal +370
Stefanos Tsitsipas +500
Alexander Zverev +1800
Casper Ruud +2300
Jannik Sinner +4800
Felix Auger-Aliassime +4800
Daniil Medvedev +4800
Andrey Rublev +5500
Dominic Thiem +5500
Denis Shapovalov +12000

Women’s singles

Player Odds
Iga Swiatek -125
Simona Halep +1000
Ons Jabeur +1400
Paula Badosa +1800
Maria Sakkari +2100
Aryna Sabalenka +2100
Bianca Andreescu +3200
Garbine Muguruza +3800
Naomi Osaka +3800
Daria Kasatkina +3800
Coco Gauff +3800
Barbora Krejcikova +4800
Emma Raducanu +4800





