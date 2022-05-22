Here’s a Closer Look at the ‘Nike at 50: A Genealogy of Progress’ Exhibition in Hong Kong

Following the announcement of the “ Nike at 50: A Genealogy of Progress” curated by Nike Hong Kong, HYPEBEAST took a closer look at the 4-part retrospective that celebrates 50 Years of the sportswear giant. Said to be fuelled by Nike’s “never done” belief, the exhibition sets new goals and ambitions that continue the brand’s commitment to serving athletes through inspiration and innovation.

A nod to the brand spirit, the exhibition opens with a running track that symbolizes a race without a finishing line. Through immersive audiovisual experiences, the first zone, titled “Nike 50 Moments: Celebrate then, now and the future,” showcases signature shoes and iconic advertisements in commemoration of the brand’s key historical moments and legacy. Hong Kong’s beloved champions, including Rex Tso, Stephanie Au, and Edgar Cheung Ka Long, are familiar faces that make an appearance. Also taking the form of a memory lane in a tunnel-like space is the “Moon Path: the Evolution of Marathon Innovation” section, which features a chronological display of the Moon Shoe, the silhouette that marked the brand’s independence year and ambition.

Leading the lineup is the very original pair first released in 1972, presented by K11, followed by the record-breaking running shoes, Alphafly Next%. Next up is the third lane, “Feel the Allure of Air,” which takes viewers on an exploration of Nike Air over the years. The pioneering “Air Max” technology first revealed in 1987 challenges the full potential of design, engineering, and manufacturing, and in turn, birthed new shapes and cushioning that made up the coveted Air Max line today.

Extending on Nike’s sustainable innovation is “Move to Zero Lounge: discovering sustainable design practice,” the fourth space that depicts Nike’s journey in its commitment to sustainability through models such as the first closed-loop ZVEZDOCHKA to the latest Pegasus Turbo Next Nature designed with the future of the planet in mind. In addition, six local creatives were invited to repurpose upcycled Nike manufacturing waste, including unwanted shoe boxes and Nike manufacturing fabric scraps. Each artwork on display is up for sale, with proceeds going towards Share For Good, a crowd-donation platform by New World Development to support communities in need fighting against the effects of the pandemic.

Check out snippets of the exhibition area in the gallery above, with a public launch to come on May 23.

Nike at 50: A Genealogy of Progress

K11 MUSEA – 605, 6/F K11 Art & Cultural Centre

23 May – 11 June

11:00am – 9:00pm

In case you missed it, check out Nike’s 50th-Anniversary “Seen It All” short directed by Spike Lee.