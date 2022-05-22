HMRC tax refund of up to £3,374 could pay for your energy bills – check now

Thousands of Britons could be owed a tax refund from HMRC this year which could help them meet the cost of living.

People are being urged to see whether they are owed money as they could be sitting on thousands of pounds.

The average one-year tax refund for both employed and self-employed Britons is £929, according to research by RIFT Tax Refunds.

People who have never applied for a refund can backdate a claim for four years, resulting in a possible refund of £3,374.

