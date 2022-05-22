HMRC tax refund of up to £3,374 could pay for your energy bills – check now

As the cost of living crisis continues to dominate the headlines, people are being urged to check whether they are sitting on thousands of pounds in unclaimed cash. One way Britons could pay for rising energy bills is by seeing if they are owed a tax refund from HMRC.
Thousands of Britons could be owed a tax refund from HMRC this year which could help them meet the cost of living.
People are being urged to see whether they are owed money as they could be sitting on thousands of pounds.
The average one-year tax refund for both employed and self-employed Britons is £929, according to research by RIFT Tax Refunds.
People who have never applied for a refund can backdate a claim for four years, resulting in a possible refund of £3,374.
Money expert at Hargreaves Lansdown, Sarah Coles said people should “take advantage of any tax relief we can get, and the working from home rebate is a no-brainer if you work for an employer”.
She added: “If you’ve been required to work from home at all, and your costs have increased as a result, you can claim for a whole year.
“You don’t need to produce paperwork to prove it and you don’t need to fill out a self-assessment tax return, because the Treasury launched a site to make it easier.”
The tax break is available to those who have been asked by their employer to work from home, as well as self-employed people who should include it on their tax return.
The rebate will be paid in incremental monthly payments through one’s wages rather than in full.
Anyone who wants to make a claim should go to Gov.uk.
Applicants should have their Government Gateway user ID and password to hand before getting started.
If they don’t have one already it’s easy to set one up, just follow the instructions.
