How to unlock the Volk Tranquil Rage blueprint in Warzone

The Tranquil Rage blueprint in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard is certainly one of the better blueprints for Volkssturmgewehr (Volk) Assault Rifle in the game, but players need to unlock it first. This guide will detail how to unlock this blueprint in both Warzone and multiplayer.

For those who may not know, blueprints in Call of Duty are special weapon loadouts that usually come with unique cosmetics.

Players can unlock blueprints in a variety of different ways. For example, blueprints can be unlocked by completing the in-game battle pass or by completing certain in-game challenges.

Here is how players can unlock one specific weapon blueprint for the Volk AR for use in both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard.

How to unlock the Volk Tranquil Rage blueprint

Unfortunately, the Tranquil Rage blueprint was a Legendary battle pass blueprint introduced in Season 1 of Call of Duty Vanguard.

As such, the blueprint is no longer available to unlock as Vanguard is currently in the midst of Season 3 at the time of writing.

However, that does not mean that players won’t be able to set up their on Volk in a similar way to the Tranquil Rage blueprint.

Despite this method requiring a bit of work, players will be able to customize their Volk to match the Tranquil Rage setup, minus the exclusive cosmetics that came with the blueprint.

Tranquil Rage blueprint Volk attachments

Before you can use the Volk AR, you will need to first unlock it in-game. Players are able to unlock the Volk by reaching level 30.

Provided players have the Volk AR unlocked, they will need to know what specific attachments to put on it. Below is a list of the Tranquil Rage’s attachments:

Attachment Slot Attachment Stat Changes Muzzle Chord Muzzle Brake Accuracy+ Barrel VDD 287mm ADS Speed+, ADS Movement Speed+, Sprint to Fire Speed+ Optic Mk. 3 Reflector – Stock Krausnick S12V PS Accuracy+ Underbarrel Bayonet Melee Damage+, Melee Range+ Magazine 8mm Kurz 30 Round Fast Mags Reload Time+ / Mag Size- Ammo Type Frangible Delays Healing, Slows Movement Rear Grip Fabric Grip Accuracy+ Proficiency Steady Reduced Movement Penalties Kit Fast Melee Melee Quickness

Some of the attachments above will be locked behind weapon progress. This means that players will likely need to max out the Volk’s level if they haven’t done so already.

Thankfully, there are a few tips to level up weapon XP quickly:

If Double XP is available make full advantage of it. Operators have favorite weapons in their Bio. Try to use Operators paired with their favorite weapons for boosted XP gains. Playing fast-paced matches like Blitz matches will yield higher XP gains than normal matches. Focus on purely getting kills rather than going for specific objectives when leveling up weapons in multiplayer.

With those tips, players should be able to level up the Volk AR relatively quickly; unlocking each one of the necessary attachments for this blueprint loadout.

Looking for more Warzone updates and information? Check our list of guides below:

Best Warzone settings to increase FPS on PC | Most popular Warzone weapons | Best Warzone loadouts | Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: Everything we know | What is Sabotage Contract in Warzone? | How to level up Vanguard weapons fast for Warzone