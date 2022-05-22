Israeli hit ‘Girl from Oslo’ ranks #4 on Netflix – ISRAEL21c

The hit Israeli TV series “The Girl from Oslo” has become the fourth most-watched series internationally on Netflix soon after its April 11 debut, ranking in the top 10 in 36 countries, including the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The 10-part thriller follows what happens after a Norwegian diplomat’s daughter is abducted by ISIS, along with her two Israeli friends, while traveling in Egypt’s Sinai Desert.

There are some familiar faces in the Israeli cast, including Amos Taman (“Srugim” and “The Wedding Plan”) and Shadi Mar’i (“Fauda”). The series was filmed in more than 100 locations in Israel.

Although Netflix has scored lots of hits from Israeli TV formats, this series is the first collaboration among Netflix, Norwegian media company TV2 and Israeli cable TV company Hot.

It was Hot that produced the Israeli version, Azharat Masa (“Travel advisory”), which aired to great acclaim last year.