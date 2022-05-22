Letters and feedback: May 22, 2022

e) If insured is still not happy with the result of the appraisal process or the denial of the claim, then they can file suit.

Step 2:

a) No public adjuster, contractor or attorney can handle claims direct for an insured.

b) The public adjusters will stay employed, but they will now be independent adjusters for the insurance carriers to inspect losses and prepare estimates on behalf of insurance carriers.

c) Contractors and attorneys will still be employed with their other ventures and/or hired direct by insured, only as needed.

Step 3:

a) Eliminate attorney fees for property losses, unless they win.

The attorney fees are the majority and/or 50% of all property claim settlements (which is driving up the cost of property insurance in Florida exponentially).

John Buscemi, Melbourne

This is a statement by President Biden about his National Drug Control Strategy: “We have to hit the drug traffickers where it hurts them the most, and that’s their wallet. Through this strategy, we will work to more than triple the number of drug traffickers sanctioned and increase our border security.”

He appointed Dr. Rahul Gupta as director of the office of National Drug Control Policy and in his State of the Union address, named beating the opioids epidemic as a pillar of his Unity Agenda. A CDC estimate said 100,306 Americans died from drug overdoses between April 2020 and April 2021.

Biden has directed federal agencies to take action to stop the trafficking of drugs especially at the southwest border.

I thought he appointed his VP as point person on immigration issues when he took office but she has not even been to the active border. She is definitely a waste in the Biden administration.

He appointed Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary and even he cannot control the southwest border.

The Biden administration needs to realize the severity of what they are allowing to happen. Estimates are that there have been 600,000 “got-aways” this past year. These could be criminals, drug mules carrying many drugs Biden is trying to stop.

He cannot remove Title 42 and allow a mass of undocumented people to enter our country. Biden needs to resume building Trump’s wall and reinstitute procedures that controlled the influx of migrants.

Overdoses will continue until Biden controls our border.

Bruce Mochwart, Melbourne

Who’ll be targeted next, and why?

Parts of the following letter were printed in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 14, 2019. And approximately two and a half years later, we are faced with another domestic terrorism attack, this time in Buffalo, New York.

My question then is still my question now: What makes someone whiter than another person? Do you take a swab and get a DNA analysis? Is there a percentage required in order to qualify? The color you are on the outside doesn’t necessarily reflect one’s genetic makeup.

The white nationalist movement is murdering innocent people because they believe that “white people and their influence are being intentionally replaced by people of color.” Their mission is based on the fallacy that the explorers who came to America were white men — races were mixed when the Huns invaded the Chinese at about 200 BC and then came to Europe in 400 AD. Also, as these white men had babies with the American Indian and later on with slaves, the DNA composition now included additional racial elements.